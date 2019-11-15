Business Continuity Plan critical to enterprises

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation believes local enterprises need to have a Continuity Plan to maintain operations in times of crisis.

Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti reveals that a business survey conducted by the Federation in late April indicated that 43 of their registered enterprises has a BCP.

Batiweti stated they collaborate with Business Link Pacific in assisting businesses who might be facing any form of challenges particularly, after a severe natural hazard or any global pandemic.

He adds the two organizations will initially need to overlook their registered enterprises BCP in order to ascertain areas they can offer assistance.

“Business Continuity Plan that we provided for our members. So we conducted the training, for those who needed assistance with BCP they reached out to us and with the help of BLP funding we were able to provide some support to our members”.

Meanwhile, 67 employers took part in a survey by the Federation which shows that many in Suva and Nadi were unable to survive the crisis and have shut down.