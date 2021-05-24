Business confidence improves

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has noted a significant improvement in business confidence as the opening of international borders draws closer.

Governor, Ariff Ali, says he has noticed a dramatic change within the private sector.

“There has been a significant improvement in business sentiment over the last couple of weeks. I’ve been in the West a couple of times meeting various stakeholders. The GDP numbers are currently being reviewed and we’re confident that growth in the next three years will be very strong.”

Ali was speaking at the 2021 Fiji Human Resource Institute Conference in Nadi.

A number of operators have said that news of the opening of borders and the return of tourists has bolstered their business expectations.

The feeling is shared among a cross section of the commercial sector because of the ripple effects of tourism resuming once more.