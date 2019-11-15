Business community urged to implement risk management

The Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging the business community to relook at how they can better brace themselves for the effect of COVID-19.

President Dr Nur Bano Ali says businesses must explore risk management options that would help cushion the effects of COVID-19.

With the global outbreak of COVID-19 Dr Ali says the private sector must look for alternative markets.

“We need to brace ourselves for times when the revenue is lower and how we can reposition and regroup and consolidate to bring the core structures down so you can better perform”.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says businesses must consider other supply chains to ensure their operations carry on.

“The same way that now people are talking about saying supply chain is so heavily dependent on China, why don’t we look at other supply chains? The alternative supply chains.”

The business community has been advised to quickly identify how COVID-19 is affecting operations and make submissions before the supplementary budget next Thursday.