Business capital a deterrent for female entrepreneurs

Finding access to credit and securing collateral are some of the main challenges that Fijian women face in trying to start a business.

Women Entrepreneurs Business Council chair, Eseta Nadakuitavuki says surveys done on its members found that many are put off from starting a business because of these challenges.

“When they approach a financial institution or a commercial bank for funding their start-up, capital or even to scale-up their business, they are always asked the question of collateral, so that is one of the major challenges that they face.”

Article continues after advertisement

The US Embassy yesterday signed a grant of $41,000 to the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program for the third year in a row.

The grant, which was signed by US Embassy Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Rebecca Owen, will fund trained facilitators from WEBC and the Makoi Women’s Vocation Center to guide 130 women business owners through a training and mentoring program.

“This grant will expand opportunities for local businesswomen to increase their skills and assist them in their journeys to success.”

225 women have graduated from the AWE program since its inception in 2020.