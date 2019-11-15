Home

Business

Business booming for Nadi local wholesaler amidst COVID-19

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 8, 2020 12:25 pm
A local wholesaler of New Zealand potatoes and onions in Nadi has seen business skyrocket over the past few months despite the pandemic.

Cambridge Farms of Sabeto Operations Manager Arvin Singh says business has been really good as Fijians have been flocking to their shop to buy these items at an affordable price during this tough time.

Singh says they have based the prices on the reality that many are without jobs, on reduced hours and even have children to that will be going to school.

According to Singh, a container of potatoes and onions would be sold in only three days.

He says the two items they sell are basic food items that are used every day.

The owner of the Cambridge Farms of Sabeto resides in NZ and the business has been running since 2007.

