Business as usual for BSP

Bank of South Pacific has assured the public, including its customers that it’s business as usual for all its operations Fiji wide.

Country Head Haroon Ali says the Bank condemns the statements made by the Fiji Bank & Financial Sector Union labelling it irresponsible.

The Fiji Bank & Finance Sector Employees Union claims it will exhaust all avenues available to see that BSP staff who are part of the union get what they want.

This after both parties have reached a deadlock in negotiations over pay increases and bonus payouts.

Ali says any form of industrial action or any threats of it undermines the trust of their customers.

He adds that they are entrusted with customer’s hard-earned funds and are duty-bound to provide access, as and when needed.

In 2019, while discussing the 2018 salary review with the Union, the Bank clearly stated that it will move to the Group Model to align Fiji to one single Group Operating Model that also had the two common previous components

This is a market movement rate based on 80% of CPI and a performance-based rate

Last year the Union accepted a 3.3% market movement pay-out guided by the long-accepted formulae of 80% of the average CPI, which in 2018 stood at 4.08%.

When conducting its Annual Salary Review this year for 2019, the Bank maintained the same formulae and awarded a Market Movement Adjustment of 1.44% despite the average CPI, year-on-year being negative 1.9%.

Based on the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s report, the average CPI for 2019 is 1.8%. An important point to note is in that since the last quarter of 2019, the inflation rate has been reported as negative.

This has further increased to negative 3.0% in February 2020. In essence, the CPI for the last 5 months has been at an average of negative 1.4%.