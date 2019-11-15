Business and consumer confidence is low: Premila Kumar

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to the global economy.

In Fiji, the uncertainty around has dampened the business and consumer confidence.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says with the emphasis made stopping unnecessary movement, there is less spending by the consumers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Obviously COVID-19 is such a disease which requires special treatment which simply means stay home. When it comes to trade you can’t do business if people are staying home. Staying home simply means you are not spending at home, you got to be out of your home to spend your money.”

Many non-essential businesses have been closed for some weeks now, in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Kumar says while each business is facing a different set of challenges, they are all fighting a common enemy and should work closely with one another.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19