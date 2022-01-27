Business adherence to COVID protocols key to recovery progress

Ensuring that businesses are COVID compliant and maintain their COVID safe protocols is crucial to our economic recovery.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is encouraging business owners and employees to get vaccinated and abide by the COVID safe protocols that will in turn keep the momentum of recovery for most ventures on track.

Federations CEO, Kameli Batiweti says adhering to rules and regulations of operating businesses in light of COVID-19 is clear and will help Fiji go a long way.

“We want to save our country, we want our country to be seen as a safe country for guests from Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Europe to be able to travel into Fiji to come and enjoy the sun, sand, and sea and the beautiful Fijian people.”

Suva Retailers Association president, Jitesh Patel has stressed that all businesses have a part to play in growing Fiji’s economy and in keeping each other safe.

“And it is our responsibility to make sure that your employees are protected, yourself is protected and the customers in your shop are protected. If people come to know that you are not following the law you will lose your customers as well, because people want a safe shopping environment so it is our duty to do that.”

Meanwhile, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will continue monitoring and compliance inspections for COVID-safe protocols especially Public Health Regulations and they will issue on-spot penalties and fines to those who are found breaching these Regulations.