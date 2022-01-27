Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|
Full Coverage

Business

Business adherence to COVID protocols key to recovery progress

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 8, 2022 6:50 am

Ensuring that businesses are COVID compliant and maintain their COVID safe protocols is crucial to our economic recovery.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is encouraging business owners and employees to get vaccinated and abide by the COVID safe protocols that will in turn keep the momentum of recovery for most ventures on track.

Federations CEO, Kameli Batiweti says adhering to rules and regulations of operating businesses in light of COVID-19 is clear and will help Fiji go a long way.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to save our country, we want our country to be seen as a safe country for guests from Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Europe to be able to travel into Fiji to come and enjoy the sun, sand, and sea and the beautiful Fijian people.”

Suva Retailers Association president, Jitesh Patel has stressed that all businesses have a part to play in growing Fiji’s economy and in keeping each other safe.

“And it is our responsibility to make sure that your employees are protected, yourself is protected and the customers in your shop are protected. If people come to know that you are not following the law you will lose your customers as well, because people want a safe shopping environment so it is our duty to do that.”

Meanwhile, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will continue monitoring and compliance inspections for COVID-safe protocols especially Public Health Regulations and they will issue on-spot penalties and fines to those who are found breaching these Regulations.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.