Business activity in Navua slow today

The hustle and bustle in Navua seen during the lockdown was missing today after the Wainadoi border was lifted.

There was very little movement and there were fewer people out and about as most flocked to the capital city after five months.

Nikesh Chand who owns a barber shop says while the re-opening of the border is a relief for many, business activity is expected to slow down.

The owner of Lesuvamai Restaurant, Chandra Kanta says they have been busy in the last few weeks but business has been slow since this morning.

She hopes that business will pick up once dining in is allowed.

Another business owner, Karishma Shaw returned to Navua after four months to open her shop.

Shaw says it has been a difficult few months as she has lost her customers.

However, she hopes the situation will change soon.

