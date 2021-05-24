Home

Business

Bus operators await border announcement

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 12:25 pm
Ariel view of the Suva Bus Stand. [File Photo]

The Fiji Bus Operators are ready to resume services once the containment borders are lifted.

Association President, Nasir Ali Shah told FBC News that they stand ready to transport Fijians to and from the Western Division.

However, people requiring to travel should expect certain conditions.

“According to the Fiji Bus Operators, the long-haul operators are ready to go. We waiting for the Ministry of Health’s approval of the opening of the border.”

Ali adds that one of these conditions will include being vaccinated as well.

