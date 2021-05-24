Bus operators await border announcement

The Fiji Bus Operators are ready to resume services once the containment borders are lifted.

Association President, Nasir Ali Shah told FBC News that they stand ready to transport Fijians to and from the Western Division.

However, people requiring to travel should expect certain conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

“According to the Fiji Bus Operators, the long-haul operators are ready to go. We waiting for the Ministry of Health’s approval of the opening of the border.”

Ali adds that one of these conditions will include being vaccinated as well.