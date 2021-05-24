Home

Bulk-buying of clothes is still an issue

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 10, 2022 5:10 am
The Consumer Council has received complaints from customers who purchased bails of second-hand clothes but have been left disappointed.

Council CEO Seema Shandil says the complaints include suppliers failing to deliver clothes in a timely manner and clothes being of substandard quality.

“Recently we have been receiving quite a number of cases against a prominent online trader who retails traditional attires such as hijabs so consumers mostly buy in-bulk from this trader due to the reasonable prices offered by him or her.”

Shandil urges customers to be vigilant while trading or purchasing online as they do not know what they will receive.

She says the customers need to engage with traders whom they can trust.

 

