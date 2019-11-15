Bulanaire campaign vital for tourism industry

The Bulanaire campaign is vital for the tourism industry and it’s a way of attracting tourists into the country especially during the off peak period.

Tourism Fiji CEO, Matthew Stoeckel says the most important aspect of this campaign is to have the faces of our own people in the industry making a mark.

Stoeckel says the Bulanaire Campaign has been very positive since its inception last year.

“International happiness day is the 20th of March, which is one day. But we thought why not celebrate the whole of March as a happiness month. During that period we got activities for our visitors all across Fiji”.

This year 90 Bulanaires from various backgrounds have been selected to be the face of their organizations.

“We are very optimistic because of our industry support that our visitors will really feel that Bula spirit and share happiness with others and what we are doing on the ground to a conversation on social media”.

Sera Seruvatu who is one of the Bulanaire’s, says last year the campaign generated 39 million engagements worldwide.

“We hope that at the end of the campaign, Fiji’s part of the global conversations around happiness in an authentic way and be world renowned for it. We are celebrating and we would like nurture our Bula spirit as that differentiate us from our competitors”.

During this month, the Bulanaires will share the ‘Bula Spirit’ with visitors to the destination and to reinforce why Fiji is the place where happiness finds you.