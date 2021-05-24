Bula Fried Chicken restaurant opens in Nakasi

A family of five has defied all odds to start up a fast-food restaurant in one of the most populated areas between the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Despite the uncertainty in the business environment, Bula Fried Chicken owner Sonal Govind says he is confident about his new venture.

The competition is rife in the food industry, but 24-year-old Govind is confident as Nakasi is a prime location for his business.

“First of all, our food is oil-less which is pretty good for all of us and we are pretty health-conscious at this time because we all are facing the COVID-19 pandemic and on the other, we also have to keep our health system right.”

Govind is one of the many Fijians to get the government guaranteed support scheme loan from the Fiji Development Bank.

Chef Sangeeta Lata says they had to look at new recipes to ensure their food tastes different.

The family has invested close to $15,000 in the business and are hoping to attract customers from Nakasi and other surrounding areas.