Bula Bubble discussion continues

The Fijian Government is fighting tooth and nail to ensure the ‘Bula Bubble’ does become a reality and allow for international travel to commence.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says discussion with relevant bodies is continuing.

He says the Permanent Secretary for Health together with the PS for Tourism and Transport are talking to their counterparts in Australia regarding the Bula Bubble.

Our Prime Minister has written to Jacinda Ardern regarding the Bula Bubble and we are hoping to get some traction in that front very soon too and have advance discussions with New Zealand as we are having with Australia.

Fiji expected nearly one million tourists this year, however, the border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have cut off that flow of revenue and the ripple effects have been felt across every industry.