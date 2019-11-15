Bula Bubble a good news to Fiji Ships

The government’s plans to initiate a Bula bubble in the region has come as good news for Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Limited.

Operations Manager Lopeti Radravu says they are now in talks with embassies of regional countries to try and bring in new business.

Radravu says the closure of Fiji’s borders in March meant that new business could not come in for the last three months which forced them to do other heavy works.

“Due to the care bubble that the government has initiated, now we are working with the embassies around the pacific region for the covid free regional islands so that we can be able for us to come in agreement the way forward for us we can be able to build our economy together.”

Radravu says they are working around the clock to be ready to provide the service after months of lock down.

Fiji Ships has refitted only 16 vessels so far this year compared to 21 on the same period last year.