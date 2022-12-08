Bugatti is auctioning off its last purely gas-powered car

[Source: CNN News]

Bugatti will sell its very last purely gas-powered supercar at a Paris auction on February 1, 2023. The one-of-a-kind model is expected to sell for millions of dollars.

It’s a car that, Bugatti says, was never originally expected to be sold at all.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée was being developed, starting in late 2020, as one of several versions of the Chiron, Bugatti’s primary model. Bugatti had always said that only 500 Chirons would ever be made. Included in that 500 have been a few variants, such as the Chiron Sport, Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport, each with varying degrees of top speed, acceleration and cornering aggressiveness. (Bugatti has also made a few other models, such as the Mistral and Divo, that share engineering with the Chiron but are considered separate models.)

Clearly, the designers wanted the Divo to stand apart from the Chiron, but to still be immediately recognizable as a Bugatti.

“For us designers, this meant that the three key style elements of Bugatti had to remain in place: the horseshoe-shaped front grille, the typical Bugatti signature line along the sides of the vehicle and the characteristic fin that defines the longitudinal axis of the car when viewed from above, which was derived from the Type 57 Atlantic,” said Achim Anscheidt, Bugatti’s chief designer.

The Type 57 Atlantic, essentially a 1930s supercar, had a curved roof and a central ridge that ran almost the length of the body. Type 57 Atlantics can be worth tens of millions of dollars today.