BT delays removal of Huawei from EE's core network by two years

| @BBCWorld
April 16, 2020 9:31 am
BT Tower in London is a major communications hub. [Source: BBC]

Huawei’s involvement in the most sensitive parts of EE’s mobile network is to continue longer than planned.

In December 2018, owner BT said it would take just two years to remove Huawei equipment from its core network.

But it now says “100% of core mobile traffic” will be on its new Ericsson-built equipment by 2023, the government deadline announced in January 2020.

And it blames the government for also ruling 65% of the network’s periphery must be rid of Huawei equipment too.

