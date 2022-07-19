BSP will continue to play its part in Fiji’s economy

[File Photo]

The Bank of the South Pacific states they continue to play a critical role in getting Fiji’s economy back to where it was pre-pandemic.

Speaking during a business function last night in Denarau Nadi, BSP Group Chair Sir Kostas G. Constantinou says Fiji is a progressive market with indications that things are returning to normalcy quickly.

Sir Kostas says, over the past two years, they have made it their focus to assist as much as they could in turning things around.

“Across our banking, finance, life , health, insurance and business we have a significant role to play on the road to full recovery and the advancement of Fiji’s economy. We are here to partner in the future of Fiji and its growth.”



[File Photo]

Sir Kostas also thanked all their staff in Fiji and customers for their hard work and reliance during a period of uncertainty.

Last night, BSP also brought its full board members to meet its Fijian customers in the hopes of better understanding the market.