Business

BSP unveils refreshed logo and tagline

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 12, 2021 10:53 am
[Photo: Supplied]

BSP Financial Group Limited formerly known as Bank of South Pacific Limited has launched a new logo.

The new range of BSP Logos still maintains its iconic Kundu Drums including its core brand elements, but given a clean, simplified and modern look, strengthening its position in the corporate domain.

BSP Group chief executive, Robin Fleming says the bank has transformed in recent years – delivering customer focused changes and expanding footprints.

Article continues after advertisement

Fleming says with the logo refresh, they’ve unveiled a new tagline “Our Bank. Our People.” from “We are You. We are BSP.”

