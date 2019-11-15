BSP to rationalise operations in Suva CBD

BSP will close its Pacific House branch in Suva from Friday 17th July.

Country Head Haroon Ali says over the past three years BSP has invested over $15m in digital transformation.

Ali says they are now delivering a new internet banking platform, new mobile phone banking app, improved SMS banking and boosted security for online transactions.

He says as part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to technological advancement, they will soon launch an internet payment gateway which will enable businesses to operate e-commerce websites to sell goods and services online.

Ali highlights that given a change in customer preference to opt out of branch banking, they’ve reviewed their locations and taken a strategic decision to close the Pacific House branch.

BSP maintains it still has enough representation in Suva.