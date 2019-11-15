BSP to payout bonuses

The Bank of the South Pacific Group will payout a bonus and a 1.8 percent pay increase to all staff tomorrow.

The move comes despite objections from the Fiji Bank and Finance Sector Union which is demanding an increase of 4% across the board.

BSP Country Head Harron Ali says Union is focusing on the Bank’s $52 million dollar profit last year, with no consideration to other factors.

“The most important things for us to recognize is that the staff have been well re-ordered for the profit performance. And unfortunately the Union is only talking about that $52 million profit that we made. They are not talking about the $2.2 million bonus that we have given to our staff for their outstanding performance”.

The BSP Group last year recorded a profit over five-hundred and seventy million dollars which is an increase of 5.5 percent.

Group Chief Executive Robin Fleming says this is a significant milestone during an off-peak period for many banks in the region.

Fleming adds a portion of its profit are distributed to all its shareholders across the region including the Fiji National Provident Fund which receives in excess of 6 percent.

“This earning per share and the dividend BSP pays our which 70 to 75% of our profit across the group gets directed to all the shareholders which means at our dividend contribution of over $600 million Kina last year”.

Fleming adds there are plans to diversify their products to boost profits in the near future.