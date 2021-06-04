Home

BSP responds to customer needs

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 5, 2021 10:32 am
[Source: Supplied]

The BSP Financial Group Limited has taken its cash services behind the Sawani border.

The new ATM at the Sawani Heights Development Store will allow people behind the border to access cash.

The residents of Naqali, Vunidawa, Lomaivuna and Namosi will benefit from this service as they are unable to come to Nausori or Suva due to the border containment measures implemented to contain the coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

BSP Country Head, Haroon Ali says this underpins the Banks’ strategy to offer banking services to the rural communities.

Ali acknowledged the support from the external stakeholders including the RBF Governor that enabled them to assist Fijians behind the Sawani border.

BSP has 121 ATMs, over 2,100 EFTPOS terminals,16 branches and 40 postal agencies in the country.

