BSP Life’s 50 million steps on track

The Bank of the South Pacific Life’s 50 million steps for WOWS Kids is on track, averaging 1.1 million steps per day.

BSP Life Managing Director, Michael Nacola says he is pleased to have the entire BSP Life family, including the Oceania Hospitals and Rooster involved in the campaign.

The Managing Director says staff are raising funds for the WOWS Kids Foundation, which will be matched by BSP Life.

He says BSP Life has set an ambitious target of 50 million steps to support a worthy cause, specifically children with cancer.

Nacola says teams have been involved in Wellness walks, Zumba and other workouts to meet their targets.

He adds a final Wellness Walk to wrap up the 50 million step challenge is being organized later this month.