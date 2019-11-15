BSP Life policyholders to benefit from record bonus

BSP Life customers will be sharing its record-breaking bonus allocation of $30 million for the 2019 financial year.

Managing Director Michael Nacola announced the Reversionary Bonus rate for 2019 as 2.5%, and increase of point five percent compared to 2018.

Nacola says this is the highest bonus allocation ever in BSP Life’s over 140-year history.

Total bonuses declared over the last ten years amounts to approximately $196m.

The BSP Life investment portfolio was $765m as at 31stDecember 2019.

Nacola believes the news of the 2019 bonus allocation will provide comfort to its customers in these challenging times.

