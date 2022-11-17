BSP Life opens new facility

[Photo Supplied]

The Bank South Pacific Life has opened its $8 million Voivoi Warehouse in Nadi despite the impacts of COVID-19 that grappled the world in the past two years.

BSP Life Board Chair Robin Fleming says the facility is part of their other investments made through the pandemic.

Fleming says they invested $58 million in 2020 and a further $52 million last year in various assets.

Voivoi civil works. [Photo Supplied]

He adds that BSP Life’s investment portfolio has supported Fijians during challenging times and they will continue to do so moving forward.

The BSP Life Board Chair says that it invested over $200 million in supporting the Fijian economy through one of its toughest crisis.

He adds that their portfolio now stands at $925million making BSP Life the largest commercial institutional investor in Fiji.