BSP Life now owns ‘Regal’

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
January 19, 2021 12:15 pm
The Regal Building, which in the past housed cinemas, has been acquired by the BSP Life.

One of the most iconic buildings in Suva now has a new owner.

The Regal Building, which in the past housed cinemas, has been acquired by the BSP Life.

The famous Regal Cinemas, previously owned by the Damodar Group, was the go-to place for patrons in the yesteryears, now houses Value City, a pre-loved clothing store chain.

BSP Life Managing Director, Michael Nacola, says this is an important acquisition for them and kick starts their plans for 2021.

The two-building beside the Regal Property, which houses McDonald’s and Fiji Airways office, is already owned by BSP Life.

Nacola says the addition of this building adds synergy to their Suva property portfolio.

He adds despite the current economic challenges, BSP will continue to pursue opportunities that will complement its existing portfolio, provide value to their shareholder and policyholders as well as support national economic recovery.

