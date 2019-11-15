BSP Life launches Voivoi Development project

The Bank South Pacific launched its $7m Voivoi Development project with a groundbreaking ceremony in Nadi yesterday.

BSP Life Managing Director Michael Nacola said despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, they have continued their planned investment to assist the country’s economic recovery.

Nacola explains that the new project adds to its already strong and diversified $787m investment portfolio.

He adds that local suppliers have been engaged and the development is expected to employ 150 Fijians over the project duration.

Nacola also said that BSP Life’s investment portfolio increased by $22 million in the last 10 months.

This he says was due to the portfolio’s well-diversified nature, built over many years with prudent management, and has provided resilience to withstand economic shocks.