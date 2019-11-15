Home

BSP Life Group appoints two new managers

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 23, 2020 5:15 am
George Kotobalavu [left] and Shaun Corrie

BSP Life has made two new management appointments.

BSP Life Managing Director Michael Nacola confirms George Kotobalavu will be Head of Distribution and Shaun Corrie has been appointed Head of Business Development.

Nacola says they are pleased to make local appointments and showcase the talent and capability of Fijians.

He adds BSP Life Group boasts 100 percent local staffing.

