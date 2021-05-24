BSP launches new website

The BSP Financial Group Limited has launched its newly designed corporate website; bsp.com.fj.

BSP Fiji Country Head, Haroon Ali says the new design offers a refreshed look with enhanced features that align with the Group’s objective of delivering seamless digital banking solutions within Fiji and across the world.

Ali says the website has a modern design that adapts its display to any mobile device and provides improved functionality.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it will boost the user experience while serving as an effective service delivery channel for Internet Banking, daily Foreign Exchange Rates, safety and operational notices, among other things.

BSP has 121 ATMs, over 2,100 EFTPOS terminals, 16 branches and 40 postal agencies in Fiji.