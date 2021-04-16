BSP hires new Head of Treasury

BSP has appointed Charisma Kumar as the new Head of Treasury.

Country Head Haroon Ali says Kumar brings strong sales skills, sound networking and successful track record of being an enabler in revenue growth.

Ali adds the appointment underpins the Bank’s strategy of having a diversified and local senior management team.

Kumar joined BSP as an attaché in March 2007 and left in 2019, before returning to take up her new position.

She says she is committed to building upon the proven success of BSP in Fiji.