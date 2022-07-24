BSP Group plans to expand services in Fiji

The Bank of the South Pacific Group plans to expand and improve its services in Fiji.

BSP Group Board Chair Sir Kostas Constantinou says Fiji is a progressive market and this signifies that the economy is recovering.

Sir Constantinou says the bank is working on consolidating its position, especially in Fiji, as its biggest market.

“Our banking, finance, life and health insurance, and business also play a significant role on the road to recovery in the Fijian economy.”

Sir Costantinou also commended the efforts of all BSP staff in the country for working together during the COVID-19 pandemic to produce the highest profit of $69 million last year alone.