BSP donates to WOWS Kids

BSP has presented $15,000 to the Walk on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji Foundation.

Country Head Haroon Ali says the donation will go towards ensuring these children have access to treatment and receive the much-needed support during remission and recovery.

Ali also says the fight against cancer requires a lot of support, acknowledging volunteers who invest their time in serving cancer patients and their families.

WOWS Kids Foundation co-founder Sina Kami says maintaining services is proving to be a challenge at this time of the pandemic.

An average of 20 new cases of childhood cancer are reported in Fiji every year.