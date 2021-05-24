BSP donates care supplies to MoH

The BSP Fiji Group has donated $10,000 worth of equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Health & Medical to support its war against COVID-19.

The items include thermometers, hand sanitisers, linen and refreshments for staff.

BSP Life’s Managing Director, Michael Nacola says the Group, applauds the efforts of all front-line health workers and support organisations.

Article continues after advertisement

Nacola says they share the great concern, with all Fijians, about the rapid rise in positive cases and the growing number of deaths.

He adds combatting the virus requires everyone’s total commitment and support.

Nacola says the BSP Group is encouraging all its staff and Fijians to follow the protocols set by MoH and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport during this time.

Over 85 percent of staff at the BSP Group have received their first dose of the vaccine.