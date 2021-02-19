BSP donates $25k to support education for the less fortunate

Bank of South Pacific in partnership with the Foundation of the Education of Needy Children have completed the distribution of 500 school stationery packs throughout Fiji.

This was funded by an increased donation of $25,000 from the Bank of South Pacific to support Fiji’s less fortunate children, including those impacted by COVID-19.

BSP Fiji Country Head, Haroon Ali, says BSP will continue to focus their support for education as a way to break the cycle of poverty and safeguard our nation’s future growth.

He says quality education for today’s needy children will equip them to overcome their social and economic disadvantages to prepare them for an economically useful adult life.

Each pack contains a school bag, exercise books, folders, stationery, calculators and mathematical sets as per FENC Fiji’s sponsorship criteria.

The bank has also funded the installation of solar power and water tanks in schools including assistance in the renovation and construction of several school infrastructure.

BSP has been donating to FENC Fiji since 2010 as part of its’ Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Program with over 2600 students assisted to date.