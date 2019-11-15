BSP Customers could face disruption in services

Customers with Bank of the South Pacific could face service disruptions due to a dispute between the bank and its employees union.

Both parties have reached a deadlock in negotiations over pay increases and bonus payouts.

The Fiji Bank & Finance Sector Employees Union claims it will exhaust all avenues available to see that BSP staff who are part of the union get what they want.

Union’s National Secretary Sailesh Naidu says action can range from Picketing, strike action, stop work, slow work, protests and marches.

“What we have been told by BSP is that this is driven by PNG and the management is unable to stop this issue, so we have told them that if you can’t stop this then we will have to activate our strategies to make sure that we don’t accept such a low rated increase.”

BSP is offering an average pay increase of 1.38% but the union wants more, advising all it members to reject any offers made directly to them by the bank.

Meanwhile, BSP in a statement says they have engaged with the union in good faith, clarifying that there is no existing Collective Agreement between the Bank and the Union which binds parties to any historical arrangement.

BSP further states that on Tuesday, the Union officially rejected the market movement rate of 1.44 percent instead proposing an alternative 4 percent without providing any details in how it reached that amount.

The Bank also says that last year while discussing the salary review with the Union, it was made clear that Fiji’s operations would align to the BSP group model.

BSP also says that they are the only bank that has continually paid the market rate in addition to a fixed rate performance component.