British Airways passengers 'stunned' over cash refunds stand-off

British Airways passengers have told the BBC that they have been refused cash refunds for cancelled flights.

Gordon and Margaret Minto accepted vouchers instead after their flights to the United States were cancelled, the airline says.

“We were stunned… we looked at each other and said, ‘we haven’t asked for a voucher’. We haven’t received one either”, says Margaret.

BA said it will “always provide a refund if a customer is eligible”.

But the Mintos from South Shields are among many holidaymakers who have found themselves in a stand-off with the airline after their flights were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline maintains they accepted vouchers, while they all say they never wanted vouchers at all.