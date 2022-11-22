Brexit: Rishi Sunak rules out deal that relies on EU law alignment

[Source: BBC]

The UK will not pursue any post-Brexit relationship with the EU “that relies on alignment with EU laws”, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

It follows reports that some in government want to move towards a Swiss-style deal, with less trading friction and more migration.

Switzerland can trade easily with the bloc, but must follow some EU rules.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Sunak told business leaders that control of migration was one of the immediate benefits of Brexit.

Speaking at the CBI conference in Birmingham he said: “I voted for Brexit, I believe in Brexit.

“I know that Brexit can deliver, and is already delivering, enormous benefits and opportunities for the country.”

He argued that the UK was now able to “have proper control of our borders”.

He also said the UK was free to pursue trade deals with “the world’s fastest-growing economies”.

Over the weekend, The Sunday Times reported that senior government figures were considering pursuing a Swiss-style deal.

Government ministers as well as Downing Street have denied the story, but it still prompted concern from some Brexit-supporting Conservatives.