Brexit: Get ready because this time it’s for real

The government has warned that the outcome of ongoing Brexit negotiations will not alter significant changes to trade with EU that business needs to prepare for.

“Customs declarations are complicated”: That’s according to page 8 of a 208-page government guide to importing and exporting after the transition period ends at the end of this year.

The document is dense, detailed and presents a daunting checklist for firms looking to be prepared for the biggest change to doing business with our largest and closest partner.

Article continues after advertisement

The government advises that companies hire an intermediary, such as a customs agent or a freight forwarder, to help them navigate the new requirements.

Or they can buy special software and access to HMRC systems if they fancy doing it themselves.

Other requirements include applying for an Economic Operator’s Registration and Indentification Number, ensuring hauliers have the right driving licences and making sure their VAT accounting processes are ready for EU imports.

Very little, if any, of this is new.

What the government makes clear here is that there will be no last minute reprieve this time.

Businesses used to hearing how they should rush to get ready only to have the reality postponed will get a nasty shock if they adopt that attitude this time around.

As the document makes clear: “The UK’s negotiations with the EU will have NO IMPACT on the need to take these actions.”