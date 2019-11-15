BRED Bank launches Premium Student Saver Account

The BRED Bank launched its first ever Premium Student Saver yesterday in an effort to promote financial literacy from an early age.

Bred Bank Chief Executive Thierry Charras-Gilliot says the new savings account is specially designed for students between the ages of 13 to 24 years.

Gilliot says the premium student saver account is an opportunity for students to start their financial journey from an early age and develop their financial goals.

“It has attractive features such as no monthly fees to maintain the account. No fees or penalties for withdrawals. High interest rate of 1.75 percent per annum and free access to Bred Fiji Connect which is our internet banking. The account can be open easily at any of our branches.”

Gilliot says this will also allow students to develop their financial management skill and a habit of savings.

Meanwhile MGM High School was the first school to use the premium Students Saver Account.