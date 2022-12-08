Bred Bank Fiji to open two more branches in Fiji

More Fijians are expected to be employed in the banking sector as Bred Bank Fiji continues expanding its operations in Fiji.

Chief Executive Thierry Gillot says they currently have six branches and are anticipating two more in the coming days.

He says they continue to be more competitive in the sector in providing good products for their customers.

“I think we are already competitive or provide good services and very good rates. For our business customers we’ve got so far we also have return customers, especially with the products. And I think our aim is to be very competitive with the market.”

Head of Retail Susie David says this will also provide opportunities for graduates to join the workforce.

There are currently 40,000 customers and the numbers are still growing.

Meanwhile, the bank has handed over $2,000 each to 10 of their customers which was part of their 10 years anniversary promotion.