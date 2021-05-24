BRED Bank and Vodafone collaboration to benefit customers

The collaboration between BRED Bank Fiji and Vodafone will allow customers to purchase Vodafone and Inkk prepaid top-ups from their Fiji Connect App.

Customers can top up at any time, day or night and also top up Vodafone or Inkk mobile for their families or friends using BRED Fiji Connect Web or Smartphone application.

BRED Bank Chief Executive, Thierry Charras-Gillot, says they have also introduced new features in every iteration of the platform such as the release of Version 63.

The mew new feature brings added convenience as top-up purchases through BRED Fiji Connect do not have a transaction fee.

Charras-Gillot says they are constantly improving and enhancing their service with the latest technologies.