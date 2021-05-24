Home

Bread and biscuit prices increase forecasted

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
April 28, 2022 6:21 pm

Bread and biscuit prices are forecasted to increase soon.

As a result of an increase in the global price of wheat due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, local manufacturers have made submissions to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission for further increases in bread and biscuit prices.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the methodology employed by FCCC has meant that bread prices have remained at the same levels since 2011 with long loafs costing $0.71 cents.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have not lost hope and are doing everything possible to combat this important issue of rising prices. We are working with stakeholders around Fiji (from manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retailers) to consider the viability of costing options and alternative supply chains.”

He says FCCC is looking at avenues to limit the drastic increase in prices to protect consumers, without hurting the businesses.

