Branson’s Virgin Atlantic in virus bailout talks

| @BBCWorld
April 27, 2020 10:16 am
Virgin Atlantic has seen passenger numbers slump as countries close borders and enact travel bans. [Source: BBC]

Virgin Atlantic says it is still in talks with the UK government about a coronavirus-related bailout.

It follows reports in the Sunday Telegraph that billionaire Virgin Group boss Sir Richard Branson is seeking a buyer for the airline.

Virgin Atlantic said talks were “ongoing and constructive”, but added that it is also looking at raising cash from the private sector.

Many airlines have been struggling as revenues have dropped amid travel bans.

However, sources at the airline told the BBC that the firm had not set an end of May deadline for finding a buyer.

