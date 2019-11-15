Branson’s Virgin Atlantic in virus bailout talks

Virgin Atlantic says it is still in talks with the UK government about a coronavirus-related bailout.

It follows reports in the Sunday Telegraph that billionaire Virgin Group boss Sir Richard Branson is seeking a buyer for the airline.

Virgin Atlantic said talks were “ongoing and constructive”, but added that it is also looking at raising cash from the private sector.

Many airlines have been struggling as revenues have dropped amid travel bans.

However, sources at the airline told the BBC that the firm had not set an end of May deadline for finding a buyer.