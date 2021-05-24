Home

Branson's Virgin Atlantic considers stock market listing

@BBCWorld
August 9, 2021 1:51 pm
Sir Richard sold a stake in his Virgin Galactic space business to help prop up the airline's finances. [Source: BBC]

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic is exploring a possible listing on the London stock market to raise money to repair the airline’s finances.

The move could see shares offered to private investors as well as big City firms, but mean he loses overall control of his flagship business.

Virgin Group owns 51% of the airline, and US-based Delta Air Lines the rest.

Article continues after advertisement

It is understood Virgin has hired City advisors to draw up flotation plans, but the airline called it speculation.

Like most airlines, Virgin Atlantic’s finances have been battered by the coronavirus collapse in air travel. In April, the airline posted a £659m loss for 2020 after passenger numbers dropped 80%, and it has announced thousands of job cuts.

Selling a stake in the airline would raise much-needed funds as global aviation rebuilds.

News of a possible stock market launch was first reported by Sky News. It said Virgin Atlantic’s advisors, including banks Citi and Barclays, have in recent weeks been pitching the possible flotation to several potential big investors, which had responded positively to the idea.

