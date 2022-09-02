Brain drain concerns FCEF: Narsey

The Fiji Commerce and Employers’ Federation is concerned with the brain drain that the country is experiencing because of the Pacific Labor Scheme.

President, Vinay Narsey says this is a challenge for local manufacturers and businesses as they are losing most of their skilled workers to Australia.

Narsey, who also owns Narseys Plastics Industries Ltd, says this is the same for most industries nationwide.

Meanwhile, the new Australian High Commission’s Charge d’Affaires in response says stopping the migration of these individuals is not an option, but there is always space to re-look at this program as it was initially designed for unproductive and unskilled workers.

Fiji Australia Business Council President, Warwick Pleass says this issue needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

This issue concerns the business community as it can affect the nation’s general economic performance.

Discussion continues at the Fiji-Australia Business Council in Natadola.