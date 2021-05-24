BPO industry welcomes ‘No jab, No job’

Fiji’s Business Process Outsourcing industry has welcomed the Government’s ‘No jab, No job’ policy and is ensuring all its employees are vaccinated.

While the BPO industry is providing essential services, clients are now requiring to have a fully vaccinated team.

Executive Director, Sagufta Janif says the importance of vaccination and COVID safe protocols play a vital role in bringing more business to the country.

She says as such, Fiji’s BPO industry is working toward a 100 percent fully vaccinated workforce.

“Most of our clients have this requirement that they want a 100 percent vaccinated workforce and that is why we are looking at Fiji because we have right now, we have a high rate of vaccination in our country and it is so encouraging to see that the government has put the No jab, no job campaign and it build greatly to what we are advocating”.

The vaccination program will also ensure that clients and the industry are not adversely affected with part of their teams working remotely.

The BPO industry is also helping create employment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

85% of the employees have received their first dose, while 4% have received their second dose. The remaining 11% are being mandated to receive their doses soon.