Business

BPO industry supports vaccination strategy

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 7, 2021 4:05 pm

Fiji’s vaccination strategy is being supported by Business Process Outsourcing industries being implemented by the Government.

While the BPO industry is providing essential services, clients are now requiring to have a full vaccinated team.

Close to 85% of the industry’s workforce has already received their first vaccination, and the Council is aiming towards having a 100% vaccinated workforce for our BPO members.

Executive Director for the BPO Council, Sagufta Janif says the vaccination program will also play vital role in economic recovery.

“Some of the things that the BPO industry has been doing is that they are encouraging their employees to get vaccinated. We have a rate of 80 percent right now. Around 85 percent of our BPO industry are vaccinated”

Janif says 100% vaccination rate will help the BPO industry solve the difficulties currently being faced with the work-from-home model.

 

