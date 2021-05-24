BPO Industry grows despite COVID challenges

The business process outsourcing industry can become the mainstay of the Fijian economy.

BPO Council of Fiji President, Carol Watkins says it is a key sector that has the potential to create 100,000+ jobs with the right mix of policy, incentives, and infrastructure.

The BPO council executives were invited by the Reserve Bank of Fiji board to present the potential of the industry to diversify Fiji’s economy.

Article continues after advertisement

Watkins says they are looking forward to collaborating with RBF to create a conducive ecosystem for the growth of the industry.

Globally, the BPO industry is envisaged to grow to US$435.9 billion by 2028.

The BPO industry has continued to grow despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19.

Watkins says with the government’s support, access to reliable network infrastructure, and a highly qualified talent pool, the BPO’s in Fiji has outperformed its competitors like the Philippines and India whose services were greatly impacted due to the pandemic and the lockdowns.

RBF Governor, Ariff Ali says the incentives provided by Government in the 2021-22 National Budget should help catalyze investments in the domestic BPO industry, enabling it to compete internationally and earn foreign exchange for the country.