Bookings surge after COVID quarantine rules relaxed

Bookings for flights and holidays have surged following the decision that fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber-list countries will not have to self-isolate after 19 July.

Airlines said there was a rapid rise in ticket purchases within hours after the government announced it was relaxing quarantine rules on Thursday.

EasyJet said bookings to amber-list destinations increased by 400%.

Article continues after advertisement

Analysts said they did not expect flight and holiday prices to rise.

Simon Calder, the Independent’s travel correspondent, said he believed some destinations would come down in price because of airlines and holiday companies adding extra capacity.

“Because there is so much of the world that has just opened up to those of us who are lucky enough to be jabbed, I’m not seeing any surges in prices,” he said.