Business

Bonus payout for Fiji Pine Group

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 3:00 am
[Supplied Image]

Four hundred and two employees of Fiji Pine Group have received an early Christmas gift.

The Group has announced over $401, 796 as bonus payout for its staff today.

Group chief executive, Vimlesh Kumar says employees will get across the board bonus payout of $850 and those employee who are above T category with exceptional performance will receive bonus percentage on their base salary.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says despite the impact of pandemic and ongoing challenges, they’ve delivered tremendous results this year.

Kumar adds the Group is one of the organizations in Fiji which kept 100% employment on full pay for all its employees since the pandemic hit last year.

While making the bonus announcement, he stressed that the Group values the hard work of each staff and the enthusiasm and commitment they’ve shown to take on new challenges.

He adds a number of developments plans are in place – which includes the upgrade of sawmill, nursery’s and stations, resulting in expansion of their operations.

Kumar adds this will generate more income and employment for our local people.

He stresses that over the next 15 years, the company has many challenges ahead of it.

Kumar also highlighted that from next year onwards all employees will be entitled for bonus based on their performance and individual Key Performance Indicators, assessed through a Performance Management Framework.

 

